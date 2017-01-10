McIlroy uses Callaway driver and iron...

McIlroy uses Callaway driver and irons, Titleist wedges in South Africa

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Golfweek

Rory McIlroy, the world's No. 2 player, was spotted using a bag filled with new equipment during Tuesday's pro-am for the BMW SA Open at Glendower Golf Club in City of Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,910 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,011

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC