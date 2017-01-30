Mashaba to visit Sakhumzi after fatal robbery
Johannesburg Mayor, Herman Mashaba, and Member Mayoral Committee for Economic Development, Sharon Peetz, said on Tuesday they would visit Sakhumzi Restaurant where a manager on duty was shot and killed over the weekend. The manager of the restaurant on Vilakazi Street in Soweto was shot and killed in the early hours of Sunday morning.
