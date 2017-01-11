Mark Zinde's murder, assault cases to be heard jointly
The National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday agreed to centralise the cases of murder and assault levelled against Mark Zinde, whose mental state has been under the spotlight. The 23-year-old accused, who has undergone psychiatric evaluation and treatment is accused of killing his television personality mother, Hope Zinde, and assaulting his father, Dr Lebohang Mohale Manoto, while he was on bail of R10 000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC