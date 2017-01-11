Mark Zinde's murder, assault cases to be heard jointly

The National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday agreed to centralise the cases of murder and assault levelled against Mark Zinde, whose mental state has been under the spotlight. The 23-year-old accused, who has undergone psychiatric evaluation and treatment is accused of killing his television personality mother, Hope Zinde, and assaulting his father, Dr Lebohang Mohale Manoto, while he was on bail of R10 000.

