Manhunt launched for soldier after fatal shooting
The South African National Defence Force on Tuesday confirmed that one of its soldiers shot dead his girlfriend and her female friend, wounding two others in the process, including a police officer who tried to intervene, in Ntuzuma outside Durban. "The South African National Defence Force confirms that on Tuesday, 31 January 2017, a member of SANDF from 8 South African Infantry Battalion in Upington, Northern Cape, in possession of an R4 assault rifle, fatally shot two civilian females and wounded a third civilian and a policeman in the Ntuzuma area in the KwaZulu-Natal," a statement from the defence headquarters said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC