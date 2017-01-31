Manhunt launched for soldier after fa...

Manhunt launched for soldier after fatal shooting

The South African National Defence Force on Tuesday confirmed that one of its soldiers shot dead his girlfriend and her female friend, wounding two others in the process, including a police officer who tried to intervene, in Ntuzuma outside Durban. "The South African National Defence Force confirms that on Tuesday, 31 January 2017, a member of SANDF from 8 South African Infantry Battalion in Upington, Northern Cape, in possession of an R4 assault rifle, fatally shot two civilian females and wounded a third civilian and a policeman in the Ntuzuma area in the KwaZulu-Natal," a statement from the defence headquarters said.

Chicago, IL

