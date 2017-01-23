Manhunt after girl, 6, sees mom stabb...

Manhunt after girl, 6, sees mom stabbed to death

The murder of a Daveyton mother, who was seemingly killed in front of her six-year-old daughter, has left police desperately searching for the culprit. Thokozile Dlamini's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood by fellow tenants in the back room she lived in.

Chicago, IL

