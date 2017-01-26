Lundi Tyamara: South African gospel s...

Lundi Tyamara: South African gospel star dies aged 38

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

President Jacob Zuma led the tributes to the star, saying Tyamara was "one of the best gospel artists that the country has ever produced". The BBC's Milton Nkosi in Johannesburg said the award-winning star brought gospel to a younger generation through his unique style and drew thousands of people closer to the music genre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC