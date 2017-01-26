Lundi Tyamara: South African gospel star dies aged 38
President Jacob Zuma led the tributes to the star, saying Tyamara was "one of the best gospel artists that the country has ever produced". The BBC's Milton Nkosi in Johannesburg said the award-winning star brought gospel to a younger generation through his unique style and drew thousands of people closer to the music genre.
