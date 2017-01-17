Lesufi determined to drag schools int...

Lesufi determined to drag schools into the new South Africa

23 hrs ago

The Gauteng online application system is at the heart of MEC Panyaza Lesufi's bid to transform schools in the province to reflect new demographics and redraw the boundaries. These plans have, however, pitted him against former Model C schools who want to hold to language policies despite their feeder area demographics changing.

Chicago, IL

