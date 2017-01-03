Lack of follow-on grants SA attack valuable rest

Giving South Africa's three-pronged pack pack some time to put their feet up after a quick turnaround between the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests was the main reason behind Faf du Plessis not enforcing the follow-on against Sri Lanka in Cape Town. Although the Port Elizabeth Test ended early on the fifth morning and Sri Lanka's first innings at Newlands was only 43 overs long, with just two days between matches and winds blowing at over 45kph through the day, Vernon Philander said the attack would benefit from rest before being asked to finish the job.

