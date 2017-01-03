KING: Don't use Chicago's white assau...

KING: Don't use Chicago's white assault case against BLM movement

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

In Chicago, at least four young black men and women did something truly awful. On a damn Facebook Live video made public Wednesday, they allegedly kidnapped a mentally challenged white man, beat him, humiliated him, cut his hair, and yelled "f--k Donald Trump" and "f--k white people" while filming it for the world to see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,894

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC