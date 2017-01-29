January 29, 2017

Members of the Shembe Church wearing leopard skins during their dance celebrations at eBuhleni, near Durban, South Africa. At least 1,200 men in ceremonial attire have danced at a mainly Zulu gathering wearing a mix of hides of illegally hunted leopards and Chinese-made, spotted capes designed by conservationists to reduce demand for the real thing.

