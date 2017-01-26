Jamie Overton excited to bowl in South Africa sunshine... 1

Jamie Overton excited to bowl in Sout...

14 hrs ago Read more: This Is North Devon

JAMIE Overton could not wait to bowl in the South African sunshine as he jetted out to join the England Pace Programme camp. The 22-year-old Somerset fast bowler, from Northam, left on Thursday to take part in two weeks of training at the High Performance Institute for Sport in Potchefstroom.

