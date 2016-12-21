Italy, France, South Africa: Speed Ca...

Italy, France, South Africa: Speed Cameras Disabled

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: TheNewspaper

In Johannesburg, South Africa, festive vigilantes decided to decorate a speed camera on Christmas. The automated ticketing machine was covered in a black plastic bag with tinsel and a bright "Merry Christmas" sign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheNewspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,653 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC