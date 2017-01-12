'Islamophobia to blame' for Cape Town...

'Islamophobia to blame' for Cape Town mosque attacks

Muslim leaders call for calm and unity after mosques in Cape Town are defiled with pig blood and a pig's snout. Authorities in South Africa say Islamophobia fuelled two separate attacks on mosques in Cape Town, where Muslim centres of worship were broken into and defiled with pig blood and a pig's snout.

Chicago, IL

