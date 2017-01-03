IPOB wants killing of Nigerian in S/A...

IPOB wants killing of Nigerian in S/Africa probed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vanguard

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and and its Directorate of States, DoS, have described the killing of Mr. Tochukwu Victor Nnadi in South Africa by the Police as the emulation of the killings of Biafrans by the Nigerian army and the police without provocation. IPOB in South Afrrica, in a statement by Mazi Innocent Alia , Zonal Coordinator Cape Town, condemned the act of killing Mr Nnadi in the custody of South African Police, Cape Town CBD on December 29 2016, and demanded for the probe of the killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,765,151

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC