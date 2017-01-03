IPOB wants killing of Nigerian in S/Africa probed

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and and its Directorate of States, DoS, have described the killing of Mr. Tochukwu Victor Nnadi in South Africa by the Police as the emulation of the killings of Biafrans by the Nigerian army and the police without provocation. IPOB in South Afrrica, in a statement by Mazi Innocent Alia , Zonal Coordinator Cape Town, condemned the act of killing Mr Nnadi in the custody of South African Police, Cape Town CBD on December 29 2016, and demanded for the probe of the killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.