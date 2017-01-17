Insurance poser after blaze at wine estate

Cape Town Karen Johanneson and her husband James lost their home in a fire that also destroyed the winefarm and vineyards in Paarl at Druk My Niet. Picture: Bheki Radebe/Weekend Argus Cape Town - While saving five guests staying in cottages on Druk My Niet wine estate from a fire sweeping down the mountain, farm supervisor James Johanneson lost his own home in the flames.

