How South Africans are dealing with i...

How South Africans are dealing with inflation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

South African shoppers with limited spending money are turning to low-cost supermarket chains such as Shoprite Holdings for cheaper food and eschewing new clothes to counter accelerating inflation. Africa's biggest food retailer on Tuesday reported 7.4 percent half-year sales growth at South African stores that have been open for more than a year, equal to how much the company raised prices in the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC