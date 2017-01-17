How South Africans are dealing with inflation

South African shoppers with limited spending money are turning to low-cost supermarket chains such as Shoprite Holdings for cheaper food and eschewing new clothes to counter accelerating inflation. Africa's biggest food retailer on Tuesday reported 7.4 percent half-year sales growth at South African stores that have been open for more than a year, equal to how much the company raised prices in the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.