'Horrific donkey killing site' on Northern Cape farm
A "horrific donkey killing site", where hundreds of donkeys have apparently been bludgeoned with hammers and skinned alive, has been uncovered in Olifantshoek in the Northern Cape. The National Council of SPCAs' Farm Animal Protection Unit recently uncovered what they termed "another horror donkey killing site" in the Province, where hundreds of donkeys were apparently illegally and brutally slaughtered on a farm in Olifantshoek.
