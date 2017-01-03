German police reveal 'North African' sex assault suspect's image after Four Months

'Would-be rapist' protected by German privacy laws: Police only reveal image of 'North African' sex assault suspect FOUR MONTHS after attack to protect his rights German police have only just released pictures of a suspected sex attacker four months after the crime - because of the country's strict privacy laws and to protect his rights. CCTV footage from the Berlin underground shows the suspected Arab or North African man wearing an Adidas T-shirt and carrying a bottle of beer.

