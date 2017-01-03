German police reveal 'North African' sex assault suspect's image after Four Months
'Would-be rapist' protected by German privacy laws: Police only reveal image of 'North African' sex assault suspect FOUR MONTHS after attack to protect his rights German police have only just released pictures of a suspected sex attacker four months after the crime - because of the country's strict privacy laws and to protect his rights. CCTV footage from the Berlin underground shows the suspected Arab or North African man wearing an Adidas T-shirt and carrying a bottle of beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC