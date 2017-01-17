Gangs hire AK-47s for Pretoria robbery spree
A new trend of criminal syndicates hiring high-powered assault rifles is believed to be behind a spate of violent armed robberies in the city. Police insiders told the Pretoria News there had been an increase in attacks in and around the city since last year, with criminals outgunning officers by using military-grade AK-47, R5 and R1 assault rifles.
Read more at Iol.co.za.
