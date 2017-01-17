Gangs hire AK-47s for Pretoria robber...

Gangs hire AK-47s for Pretoria robbery spree

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

A new trend of criminal syndicates hiring high-powered assault rifles is believed to be behind a spate of violent armed robberies in the city. Police insiders told the Pretoria News there had been an increase in attacks in and around the city since last year, with criminals outgunning officers by using military-grade AK-47, R5 and R1 assault rifles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,097,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC