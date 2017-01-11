Ford South Africa recalls Kugas after...

Ford South Africa recalls Kugas after cars burst into flames

Yesterday

U.S. auto-maker Ford will recall 4,500 Kuga SUVs sold in South Africa after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously, the head of the company's South Africa unit said on Monday. Visitors walk along a Ford Kuga car during the media day at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2015.

