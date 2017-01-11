Ford Kuga (Escape) Fatal Fires Spur Recall in South Africa
The Los Angeles Times reports that nearly 50 Ford Kugas, vehicles we know better as Ford Escape in the United States, burst into flames in South Africa. The article gives the example of Reshall Jimmy, whose car caught fire while the 33-year-old was on vacation.
