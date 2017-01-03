Flying squad nabs armed suspects in hijacked vehicle
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Priya Nunkumar said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday after their Volkswagen Polo vehicle vehicle was matched positively to a hijacked vehicle from the Chatsworth area. It is alleged that the suspects were identified as housebreaking suspects and were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and several live rounds of ammunition.
