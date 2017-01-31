Five suspects arrested after boy's rape

Bloemfontein - Five men have been arrested for allegedly raping a ten-year-old boy, Free State police said in a statement on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sergeant Mamello Mokhuoane said the men were arrested on Monday.

