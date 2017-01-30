Five South African judges at Young On...

Five South African judges at Young Ones College Competition

The One Club for Creativity, producer of The One Show and the ADC Annual Awards, has announced the jury for the Young Ones College Competition, which now includes 10 new juries for the newly introduced portfolio competition. There are 178 judges across 12 juries from 27 countries, including five South Africans.

Chicago, IL

