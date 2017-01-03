Five arrested for for Cape Town mall robbery
Police in the Western Cape have arrested five suspects in connection with the robbery of a shopping mall in Gugulethu on New Year's Eve. Armed robbers broke into the Gugulethu Square Mall and overpowered the security guards on duty before ransacking five stores and making off with electronic equipment, cellphones, clothing and liquor.
