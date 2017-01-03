Five arrested for for Cape Town mall ...

Five arrested for for Cape Town mall robbery

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Police in the Western Cape have arrested five suspects in connection with the robbery of a shopping mall in Gugulethu on New Year's Eve. Armed robbers broke into the Gugulethu Square Mall and overpowered the security guards on duty before ransacking five stores and making off with electronic equipment, cellphones, clothing and liquor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Tue bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC