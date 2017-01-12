'Fire municipal officials for not paying Eskom'

Municipalities must fire officials responsible for failing to honour arrangements to pay their debts to Eskom, the Forum 4 Service Delivery said on Friday. "We are concerned that all residents,including those who pay for their electricity will be affected when Eskom starts to cut electricity in eight municipalities," said the national convenor of the new political movement, Mbahare Kekana.

