eThekwini only spent R750k for matric night vigil: ANC

14 hrs ago

The African National Congress in the eThekwini region on Friday, denied that the municipality had spent millions of rands on holding a night vigil to wait for matric results earlier this week. This comes after the eThekwini Municipality on Wednesday, held a night vigil dubbed "Umlindelo wePhepha" at Gugu Dlamini Park near The Workshop to wait for matric results where some of Durban's famous artists like T'zozo, Babo and Sgwili performed.

