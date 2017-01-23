Drone Captures Breathtaking Sunset Proposal on Glistening Cape Town Hilltop
The sunset atop the glistening hills of Bantry Bay in Cape Town, South Africa, set the perfect scene for this man to ask the love of his life for her hand in marriage. "The proposal was at our favorite spot in Cape Town, 'The Rock,' which is on Ocean View Drive in Fresnaye," the soon-to-be-groom, Niv Haver, 27, told ABC News.
