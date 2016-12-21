Dogs die trying to escape New Year fireworks
At least 30 dogs were killed while trying to escape from the loud bangs as Durbanites celebrated the New Year on Sunday. This number, according to Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment spokesperson, Neeri Naidoo, greatly exceeds the numbers seen in previous years.
