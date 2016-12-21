Dogs die trying to escape New Year fi...

Dogs die trying to escape New Year fireworks

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

At least 30 dogs were killed while trying to escape from the loud bangs as Durbanites celebrated the New Year on Sunday. This number, according to Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment spokesperson, Neeri Naidoo, greatly exceeds the numbers seen in previous years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) 9 hr bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,572,988

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC