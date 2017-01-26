De Lille resigns as Western Cape DA l...

De Lille resigns as Western Cape DA leader

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has resigned as the DA leader in the province, saying "the responsibility of a two-thirds majority weighs heavily on me" File picture: Tracey Adams In her resignation letter addressed to party leader Mmusi Maimane, De Lille said she wished to thank him for his support. De Lille said she wanted to focus on her role as mayor and on the roll-out of the Organisational Development and Transformation Plan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC