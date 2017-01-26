De Lille resigns as Western Cape DA leader

Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille has resigned as the DA leader in the province, saying "the responsibility of a two-thirds majority weighs heavily on me" File picture: Tracey Adams In her resignation letter addressed to party leader Mmusi Maimane, De Lille said she wished to thank him for his support. De Lille said she wanted to focus on her role as mayor and on the roll-out of the Organisational Development and Transformation Plan .

