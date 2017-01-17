Damning verdict on psychiatric patients' deaths
The Health Ombudsman has delivered a damning verdict on Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and her department in the probe of the ill-fated transfer of more than 2 000 patients from Life Esidimeni to several non-governmental organisations in the province last year. Makgoba puts the death toll of the psychiatric patients at more than the reported 39, with as many as 80 having died, according to sources close to the investigation.
