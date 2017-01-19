Corruption investigators search home of South Africa's top policeman
Anti-corruption investigators searched the home of South Africa's acting police commissioner on Thursday after allegations that he took bribes to fund an 8 million rand mansion in an upmarket suburb of Pretoria. Officers of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate - a constitutional body tasked with monitoring the police - obtained a warrant to search the home of acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, local television station eNCA reported.
