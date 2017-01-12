Cops arrest second suspect for murder...

Cops arrest second suspect for murder of girl, 7

14 hrs ago

Elsies River police in Cape Town have arrested a second man for the December 2016 murder of a seven-year-old girl, Western Cape police said on Sunday. South African Police Service officers attended to a murder and attempted murder scene in Whitehouse Way, Epping Forest, at 7.45pm on December 11, Captain FC van Wyk said.

