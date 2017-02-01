.com | Winnie Rust murder accused back in court
Cape Town Nigel Plaatjies and his uncle Johannes Plaatjies are expected back in the Wellington Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of killing Afrikaans author Winnie Rust. Rust had been paying for Nigel's tuition and other fees related to his athletics training.
