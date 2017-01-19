.com | White lions escape raises concern after attack
Animal interactions in South Africa continue to be a hotbed of concern, after two lions escaped their enclosure, ending in a man being attacked. The incident happened on 12 January after two white lions had escaped from the Lion Tree Top Lodge in Hoedspruit.
