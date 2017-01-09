.com | Western Cape fires flare up

.com | Western Cape fires flare up

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News24

Cape Town A senior fire official in the Stellenbosch area says firefighters battled more fires in the Western Cape on Monday night. Regional fire commander Graeme Roberts told News24 that a fire broke out in the evening between Stellenbosch and Franschoek causing two hectares of vegetation to go up in flames.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,713 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,925

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC