.com | We must give South Africa hope - Zuma

"Leaders, from all sections and parties, must put South Africa first, at times before party political interests," said Zuma said in a short keynote address at the ANC's fundraising gala dinner, held in Sandton a day before the party marked its 105th birthday. The president, who has previously been criticised for declaring that his political party came before the country, said it was important to put South Africa first, particularly because it is a developing country.

