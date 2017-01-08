.com | We have humbled them - Malema tells supporters after ANC birthday bash

EFF leader Julius Malema speaks to party supporters after visiting detained #FeesMustFall leader Bonginkosi Khanyile at the Westville Correctional Service Centre in KZN. Durban Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Sunday said he could not believe that the mighty ANC would one day celebrate its 105th year anniversary at a small venue like Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.