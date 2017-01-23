.com | Tortoises saved from 'dire situation' at PE homes
Port Elizabeth Four tortoises kept to ward off tsotsis and evil spirits have been found at two houses in Port Elizabeth. The tortoises were found by the Animal Anti-Cruelty League in Motherwell and New Brighton with holes in their shells, possibly for chaining them, and without food and water, Netwerk24 reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Sun
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC