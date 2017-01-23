.com | Tortoises saved from 'dire situation' at PE homes

.com | Tortoises saved from 'dire sit...

Port Elizabeth Four tortoises kept to ward off tsotsis and evil spirits have been found at two houses in Port Elizabeth. The tortoises were found by the Animal Anti-Cruelty League in Motherwell and New Brighton with holes in their shells, possibly for chaining them, and without food and water, Netwerk24 reported .

