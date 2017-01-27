.com | Teen who tried to cool off dro...

.com | Teen who tried to cool off drowns in Umgeni River

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News24

Police Divers from Durban Search and Rescue along with Umhlali K9 SAR and IPSS Medical Rescue were called out to the Umgeni River in Kwadabeka below the New Bridge. Cape Town A 16-year-old boy who tried to cool off drowned in the Umgeni River in Kwadabeka on Friday afternoon, IPSS Medical Rescue said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,328,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC