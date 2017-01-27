.com | Teen who tried to cool off drowns in Umgeni River
Police Divers from Durban Search and Rescue along with Umhlali K9 SAR and IPSS Medical Rescue were called out to the Umgeni River in Kwadabeka below the New Bridge. Cape Town A 16-year-old boy who tried to cool off drowned in the Umgeni River in Kwadabeka on Friday afternoon, IPSS Medical Rescue said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
