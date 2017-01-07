.com | Six arrested for hijacking, ki...

.com | Six arrested for hijacking, kidnap and raping a teen

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News24

Six men have been arrested for hijacking and kidnapping two men and a 16-year-old girl and subsequently gang raping the teenager, Johannesburg metro police said on Saturday. Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said 10 men had hijacked a silver grey Mercedes Benz in Jeppe, central Johannesburg, on December 27. The group then kidnapped the three passengers, placed them in a Quantum minibus, and raped the teenager in full view of the other two victims, before leaving them at an unknown location in Soweto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,677 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC