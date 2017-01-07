.com | Six arrested for hijacking, kidnap and raping a teen

Six men have been arrested for hijacking and kidnapping two men and a 16-year-old girl and subsequently gang raping the teenager, Johannesburg metro police said on Saturday. Spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said 10 men had hijacked a silver grey Mercedes Benz in Jeppe, central Johannesburg, on December 27. The group then kidnapped the three passengers, placed them in a Quantum minibus, and raped the teenager in full view of the other two victims, before leaving them at an unknown location in Soweto.

