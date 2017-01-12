.com | Simon's Town residents return home after fire evacuations

.com | Simon's Town residents return ...

Simon's Town residents return home after fire evacuations

Read more: News24

Cape Town Residents of Simon's Town have been allowed to return to their homes after being evacuated overnight as a precautionary measure against spreading fires in the area. The Simon's Town blaze was one of two major fires attended to by firefighters on Wednesday evening, according to City of Cape Town officials, with the ongoing fires in Somerset West also taking up a great deal of resources.

Chicago, IL

