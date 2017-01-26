.com | Shot Cape Town girl could be paralysed after gunmen opened fire on play park
Ashline Telmarks, 5, knows the drill - when playing outside and shots are fired, run to the nearest open door. But her little legs didn't make it into a neighbour's house on Tuesday evening when bullets flew into Algoa Court, Hanover Park, and one hit her in the back, exiting through her abdomen.
