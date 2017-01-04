.com | PICS: Heavy floods in Gauteng leave streets looking like rivers

.com | PICS: Heavy floods in Gauteng ...

Heavy rains in the Heidelberg area in Gauteng has wreaked havoc on Tuesday night, as flash flooding resulted in the streets looking like flowing rivers. Photos shared to social media show flood water running through parking lots, homes and streets.

Chicago, IL

