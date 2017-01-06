.com | PICS: Abused 'clamp dog' finds new home
A dog which was found with a steel clamp inserted in its leg has been adopted after being nursed back to health by members of the Amanzimtoti SPCA. It appeared that the steel clamp had been inserted into his leg to make it impossible for him to escape while chained.
