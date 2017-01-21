.com | Owner arrested after R100K drug bust at Cape Town petrol station
A filling station owner and seven others were arrested when drugs worth R100 000 were found at a Gugulethu garage. Cape Town A petrol filling station owner and seven others were arrested on Saturday when approximately 2 000 units of drugs were found in a storeroom at a Gugulethu garage, Western Cape police have confirmed.
