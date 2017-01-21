.com | One killed, 21 injured in bus accident
Mpumalanga One man was killed and 21 people were injured when a small bus overturned on the R546 Standerton Road between Standerton and Secunda on Saturday night. ER24 and other paramedic services responded to the scene shortly before 20:00 and found the bus on its side in a veld next to the road, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.
