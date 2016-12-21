.com | No reports of South Africans i...

.com | No reports of South Africans in Turkey nightclub massacre - Dirco

It appears that no South Africans were caught up in an Istanbul nightclub shooting on New Year's Eve in which at least 39 people were killed. Department of International Relations and Co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "So far no information suggesting any South African may have been affected by that unfortunate incident."

Chicago, IL

