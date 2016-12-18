.com | No arrests yet in Steven Otter murder
No arrests have been made yet for the murder of Cape Town transport department official Steven Otter, police said on Tuesday. "The murder... is still under investigation and no one has been arrested as yet," said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.
