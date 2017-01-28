.com | Milo the police dog praised for making drug bust

Mbombela Milo the police dog was praised for helping sniff out drugs with an estimated street value of nearly R1 million, during a case being heard in the Nelspruit Regional Court. Sergeant Johannes van der Westhuizen, of the Kaapmuiden police station, told the court this week that the drugs were hidden in the back of an Opel Corsa bakkie driven by Swazi national, Sipho Velekhaya Simelane.

